Job creation is the responsibility of government – Dr. Kofi Amoah

Kofi Amoah, Businessman

Ghanaian Businessman and Sports Administrator, Dr. Kofi Amoah has described the creation of jobs as the sole responsibility of the government.

According to Dr. Amoah, if the government does not create jobs Ghana will not get anywhere. He made this statement in an interview with Happy FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the “Epa Hoa Daben” show.



He believes the Ghanaian government has numerous responsibilities but to him, the cardinal responsibility of government and parliament, which is the people’s representative chamber is to think of job creation.



Citing the mismanagement of human resources in the country, he believes their efficient utilization can help reduce unemployment.



“Abandoned projects such as the Komenda sugar factory among others can be means of reducing unemployment in the country. In the long run, it can boost Ghana’s economy and possibly make her a leading producer of sugar.”

He explained that most African countries are importing sugar and with AFCTA headquartered in Ghana and the country considered the center of trade of Africa, “when you structure our systems and policies properly, they can help elevate our economy.”



The Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko-Brobbey stated that the government has created over 3.8 million jobs since assuming office in 2017.



According to him, both private and public sector jobs have been created by the government with the mindset of integrating the public and private sectors to revamp the dwindling economy.



However, a recent statement by the Finance Minister contradicted Bright Wireko-Brobby’s assertion. He noted government payroll was full and had no room for young graduates in the civil service, urging them to pursue entrepreneurship.