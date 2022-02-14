Jobs and skills training initiative for constituency's youth outdoored

Deputy Minister of Defence and MP for Atwima Kwawoma, Kofi Amankwa Manu

Three months to two years skills development project launched

KAM-LEP to target formal sector and indigenous resources



30% of PWDs to gain access to training, mentorship and finance



Deputy Minister of Defence and Member of Parliament for Atwima Kwawoma constituency, Kofi Amankwa Manu, has said about 1,000 jobs are expected to be created under a livelihood empowerment programme.



Dubbed as the Kofi Amankwa-Manu Livelihood Empowerment Programme, the MP said the project seeks to facilitate employment in the formal sector and also to utilize indigenous local resources.



Speaking at the launch of the programme on Sunday, February 13, the deputy minister said the programme will leverage on these resources for job creation over a four-year period and mitigate the growing unemployment rate.



“The project is planned to be a three-month to two years skills development and mentorship training based on the chosen vocation or enterprise. Master trainers for various vocations would be selected, trained and also train the selected youth on their chosen enterprises.

“A business management and entrepreneurship orientation workshop would be organized by the Kumasi Technical University for all participating youth and equipment for training would be provided, after which the skills training starts. A certificate from the Kumasi Technical University and TVET would be awarded to all beneficiaries who successfully complete the training.”



He continued, “I am excited to see 140 Youth (with over 95% females) trained by the Kumasi Technical University and are here present to receive their tools and equipment to begin their skills training under the supervision of 38 master trainers.”



To increase participation and boost impact of the programme for the benefit of youth, the Atwima Kwawoma MP said parents or guardians of the beneficiaries would sign an agreement to support their wards with transportation and feeding throughout the skills training period, while the project pays for equipment for training, cost of training the beneficiaries and consultancy costs.



The KAM-LEP intervention aims at increasing 70% youth (50% females and 20% males) and 30% of people living with disabilities access to training, mentorship, finance.



It is expected to improve skills building with the goal of increasing their economic independence, their participation in eco-friendly and technological practices, that will promote the creation of Youth-owned enterprises.



The project is planned to target school drop-outs, teenage mothers, graduate unemployed youth and people living with disabilities in the Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency.