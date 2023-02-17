0
Joe Ghartey can do it as Ghana’s president - Western Regional NPP Chairman

Joe Ghart Npp Hope Joe Ghartey wants to be flagbearer of the NPP party

Fri, 17 Feb 2023 Source: Tarlue Melvin, Contributor

Hon. Joe Ghartey, presidential aspirant for the NPP, has met with the NPP Western Regional Executive Committee in Sekondi Takoradi, preaching his message of hope and unity.

Joe Ghartey, who is contesting for the position of flagbearer of the NPP, said they should vote for him because he has the background, experience, and foresight to lead Ghana.

In response, the Regional Chairman, Nana Ndede Siah, stated that he was confident that Joe Ghartey could do the job.

He said that the region should support him not because he was from the region but because he could do the job.

Various contributors lauded Hon. Joe Ghartey for his contribution to the region and the country over the years and applauded his campaign message and presentation.

