Joe Ghartey discloses why he is yet to announce his presidential ambition

Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey

Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, has disclosed that to avoid sanction from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), he does not intend to announce his presidential ambition for now.



He says he will soon announce his intentions when the governing NPP opens nominations for persons seeking to lead the party into the 2024 elections.

“If I declare to you my intentions, John Boadu is here. I can see him writing something. I will be sanctioned if I do that here so I won’t do it,” Myjoyonline.com quoted him.



He was speaking at the Western Regional Annual delegate’s conference held at the University of Mines and Technology on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyeremanteng and Agric Minister, Owusu Afriyie Akoto have been tipped to contest the flagbearership race of the party.



Even though Joe Ghartey is yet to confirm his position, there have been claims that he intends to contest when the nominations are open.