Joe Ghartey dismisses 'Bawumia-Alan' consensus ticket idea

Joe Ghartey

Joe Ghartey, a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and Railway Development, has dismissed the idea being floated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should elect its 2024 flagbearer without an election.

One of the most recent advocates is Atta Akyea, MP for Abuakwa North in the Eastern Region.



Calls for the party to settle on a consensus ticket between Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as candidate and Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen as his C+Vice, has been floated in recent months.



But for the Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan in the Western Region, the party must subject that process to a free and fair electoral process.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he also appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to lend support to any candidate that got voted as the flagbearer of the party for the 2024 elections.



To the rank and file, Joe Ghartey, admonished that the structures and traditions of the party should be strictly adhered to, to avoid any disturbances before, during and after the primaries.