0
Menu
News

Joe Ghartey dismisses 'Bawumia-Alan' consensus ticket idea

Joe Ghartey 750x406 1 610x400 Joe Ghartey

Sun, 28 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Joe Ghartey, a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and Railway Development, has dismissed the idea being floated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should elect its 2024 flagbearer without an election.

One of the most recent advocates is Atta Akyea, MP for Abuakwa North in the Eastern Region.

Calls for the party to settle on a consensus ticket between Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as candidate and Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen as his C+Vice, has been floated in recent months.

But for the Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan in the Western Region, the party must subject that process to a free and fair electoral process.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he also appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to lend support to any candidate that got voted as the flagbearer of the party for the 2024 elections.

To the rank and file, Joe Ghartey, admonished that the structures and traditions of the party should be strictly adhered to, to avoid any disturbances before, during and after the primaries.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Maame Dokono recounts events that preceded Waakye’s death
The man who is the biggest threat to Bawumia’s presidency bid
Check out the 7 businesses owned by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan
Check out the 7 businesses owned by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan
Oyerepa FM saga: A Plus, Nana Yaa Brefo disagree with Kumasi Traditional Council
I knew I wouldn't pass, so I skipped getting my BECE results - Obaapa Christy
I will not serve 50-year imprisonment - Abdul Hamid Inusah
Not even the prayers of the Pope will let the NPP win 2024 – Pastor Love
SIM re-registration self-service app launched on Play Store
Al Hilal earned US$45,400 from ticket sales after double friendly against Kotoko
Related Articles: