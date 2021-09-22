Joe Ghartey disowns Facebook 'fundraisers,' says he has enough to function as MP

Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Joe Ghartey, has denied creating social media accounts for fundraising purposes.
According to him, some unscrupulous personalities have set up accounts in his name and are taking monies from unsuspecting people.
Making this known in a post shared on Facebook, the legislator said, “For the avoidance of doubt, I have not commissioned anyone to solicit for funds for me nor do I demand for funds to perform any of my duties as a Member of Parliament, including providing information and support for assessing programmes and opportunities by Government.
“The public is, therefore, cautioned not to accept or deal with any such individuals in my name as Hon. Joe Ghartey and to resist such attempts by these miscreants.”
To him, it’s imperative that people who have fallen victim report to the appropriate authorities.
People who have fallen victim to these scams are encouraged to report such activities to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for the necessary action to be taken.
Joe Ghartey declares for President
Joe Ghartey has declared that he will be contesting for Presidency when the time is ripe.
He says he will put himself up for election to be the NPP’s flagbearer for the 2024 election.
Joe Ghartey has posters scattered across the country which have been sponsored by people who say they are his friends.
- As you 'fight' for allowances, also commit to speedy justice delivery - NPP man to judges
- NPP National Treasurer hopeful calls on Chief Imam
- Vote massively for President's nominees - NPP
- NPP top gun defects to NDC
- Let’s avoid ‘protocol enlistments’ into security services – NPP man
- Read all related articles