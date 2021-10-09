Joe Sam returns to continue DCE tenure

Joe Sam has returned to the office he left some 13 years ago

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Upper Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region, Joe Sam has returned to the office he left some 13 years ago.

He was confirmed by the Assembly on Friday, October 8, 2021, following his nomination by President Akufo-Addo to replace the immediate former DCE, Honourable Felix Nartey Odjao.



He polled 46 Yes votes out of 47 valid votes cast representing 97.87% with one member voting against him.



The former DCE who was the first Assembly Chief of the district after its creation in 2008, served only six months under former President Kufuor before the NPP lost power in 2008.



Mr Sam in his acceptance speech thanked the Assembly members for their show of support for him by giving him the mandate to serve as DCE and tasked them to extend similar support to him during his stewardship.



He promised the president to work to his satisfaction to ensure that his ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ vision is realized.

He also promised the business community to facilitate the creation of a conducive business environment that plays a role in the creation of a resilient economy.



Konor of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sakite II also urged the Assembly members to support Honourable Joe Sam in the discharge of his duties in order to succeed.



Member of Parliament (MP) for Upper Manya Krobo, Bismark Tetteh Nyarko tasked the new DCE to ensure that the dying markets in the district including the Asesewa, Akateng, and Sekesua markets are resuscitated as soon as possible.



Elsewhere in the Eastern Region, Alhaji Umar Bodinga, MCE nominee for Abuakwa North, secured 100% Yes votes.

Mr. Bodinga, before his appointment, was the Eastern Regional 1st Vice Chairman of the NPP and a government appointee.



Also, the Municipal Chief Executive nominee for New Juaben North, Comfort Asante was rejected by the Assembly members.



She polled 15 Yes votes against 14 no votes and becomes the third nominee to be rejected in the region.