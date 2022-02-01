Joe Wise is Speaker again, a repeat of December 1 or redemption?

First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu (L) is sitting in for Speaker Alban Bagbin (R)

The first day of the last month of 2021 - December 1 - and the first day of the second month of 2022 - February 1 - both have strikingly similar events as far as parliament is concerned. These events are the presentation of very important businesses, the absence of the speaker, and a hung parliament.

How are these interconnected and what effect will they have on February 1, 2022’s sitting?



December 1 showdown:



On December 1, 2021, chaos erupted in parliament after a disagreement by minority and majority members in parliament over the approval of the 2022 budget presented by the government.



On this day, there were some peculiar events. The speaker of parliament was absent and in Dubai on medical leave, leaving the responsibility of overseeing the day’s business to his first deputy speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu who also happens to be a majority member.



With this, the numbers on both sides were 137 each because Joseph Osei Owusu was out of the equation having been delegated as interim speaker in Bagbin’s absence.

Voting had to be done to either approve or reject the budget which had been presented by finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



In his position as speaker, per the dictates of parliament, he cannot assume the position of a majority member to vote and this is where the misunderstanding emerged from.



Chaos sparked when Joe Wise, as he is popularly referred to, decided to count himself as part of MPs present, to form a quorum to vote on the budget.



His reason was that he was a member of the house stepping in as a speaker and that did not take away his rights as an MP. He insisted he had every right to be counted as part of the quorum and the minority’s opposition to this is what resulted consequently in a fight in parliament.



February 1, 2022:

It appears parliament has been left under similar circumstances today as the house sits to vote on the controversial E-Levy that has been proposed in the budget by the finance minister.



As it stands, Bagbin is out of the country again for medical review. This means his First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu has once again, the responsibility of sitting in for him as interim speaker in his absence.



With the bill presented and awaiting a decision by parliament, a decision will have to be made to either approve or reject the bill.



Prior to this, minority members have on several occasions, rejected the idea of the passage of the bill, citing the extra burden on citizens as their major reason.



Meanwhile, the majority will carry the vote which means the number of yesses or nos will determine the approval or rejection of the bill.

Majority members will have 137 members with Joseph Osei Owusu acting as Speaker and minority members will have 137 also.



How does the house reach a consensus without any fights? Will the acting speaker again assume his position as majority member to vote? These are questions that have arisen and that is what makes today's sitting more interesting.



Whatever the case, Ghanaians are hopeful that the subject is treated with caution and that there is no repeat of the chaotic situation which was witnessed in the August house in December, for which both sides have since apologized.