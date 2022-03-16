0
Joe Wise urges youth to be active in development

Joseph Osei-Owusu is First Deputy Speaker of Parliament

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: GNA

Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, has charged the youth to actualise their full potentials and ensure they participate actively in processes towards the overall development of the nation.

He urged them to be responsible citizens and ensure their personal integrity was above board in all endeavours.

Mr Osei-Owusu gave the admonition in his keynote address at the Students Mock Parliament celebration in commemoration of the Commonwealth Day in Accra, on the theme: “Delivering a Common Future”.

The programme, which was hosted by Parliament, was attended by students from the University of Ghana, Wisconsin University, Ghana Institute of Journalism, University of Cape Coast, University of Professional Studies Accra, Accra Technical University, and Kwame Nkrumah University Of Science and Technology.

The celebration offers the opportunity for countries, governments and institutions within the Commonwealth to connect and work together at many levels through far reaching deep-rooted networks of friendship and fruitfulness.

The theme also links to the forthcoming Commonwealth Heads of Governments meeting in Rwanda, which would highlight how the member countries are working together to help achieve goals like fighting climate change, promoting good governance, and boosting trade.

Mr Osei-Owusu said countries in both the developed and developing worlds recognised the role that young people had to play in the future developments of nations, hence the need to work towards achieving those goals.

The Clerk to Parliament, Mr Cyril Oteng Nsiah, called on the students to avoid partisan politics in the deliberations and remain impartial to drive progress.

The Commonwealth Day is an annual celebration of Commonwealth countries in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific, and Europe.

It highlights how the 54-member countries in the Commonwealth are ‘‘innovating, connecting and transforming”, to help achieve goals like fighting climate change, promoting good governance, and boosting trade.

Source: GNA
