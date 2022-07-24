John Boadu breaks silence a week after losing General Secretary position

John Boadu, former NPP General Secretary

John Boadu defeated

I have full confidence in new NPP executives’ ability to break the 8, John Boadu



John Boadu congratulates newly elected executive



Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu has broken his long silence following his defeat as the General Secretary of the party.



John Boadu lost to Justin Frimpong Kodua who polled 2,837 votes, against his 2,524 votes at the party’s national delegates conference held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Accra Sports stadium.



In a statement by John Boadu, he pledged his full commitment and support for the party’s new national executives.

He admonished the party to work with the newly elected executives, particularly to ensure the party breaks the 8 by winning the general elections come 2024.



“Following the outcome of last Saturday’s National Annual Delegates Conference of the NPP, which saw the election of New National Officers of the Party, I wish to, first of all, congratulate them for the feat, having earlier done so personally on phone with the newly elected National Chairman, Stephen Ntim and General Secretary, Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua, and again wish them well in the task ahead.



“I again wish to seize this opportunity to openly assure them of my unflinching commitment and support to their administration particularly as we build up to the 2024 General elections, which we are determined to win.”



He also pledged to work with the elected executive with his rich experience he gained while in office.



“I remain eternally grateful to the NPP for the huge investments the Party has made in me, and wish to assure the rank and file of the Party, that, I shall avail the years of experience I have gained serving this Party in my entire adult life, to assist this current administration led by Chairman Stephen Ntim,” citinewsroom.com quoted.

He added that he has confidence in the newly elected executives.



“I have full confidence in their ability to steer the affairs of the party to make history by winning the 2024 General elections.



“Once again, congratulations to the Ntim-Kodua-led National Executive Officers. May you lead this Party to Greatness and fulfill the wishes and aspirations of our People,” he added.



NYA/DA