John Boadu calls on A/R NPP to eschew acts of disunity

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, John Boadu has called for unity among the rank and file of the party in the Ashanti region to enable it to consolidate the gains made in the past years.

According to him, the party’s survival and continuous stay in power largely depend on the commitment and hard work of the delegates of the party.



He urged the delegates to remain resolute as they show support to their preferred candidates in the run-up to the Regional, National and Flagbearership contests so as to be able to break the eight-year governance cycle.



The General Secretary made the call when addressing delegates at the Ashanti Regional Annual Delegates Conference at Ejisu.



He expressed gratitude to all delegates and party faithful in the region for giving their best for the party’s victory in the 2020 General Election.



Mr. Boadu assured the delegates that all issues raised by members and executives of the party at the conference would be taken up for the necessary action.



He reiterated that the NPP can only break the eight-governance with unity and harmonious coexistence in the party.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi stated that the region was poised to give the party a hundred percent victory in 2024.



Wontumi also appealed to all contestants to embark on a campaign devoid of insults and character assassination during the upcoming Constituency, Regional and National elections.



On his part, the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah urged the delegates in the region to eschew all forms of rancour and backbiting and rather champion the course of the party in the region.



He indicated that the government is poised to implement policies and programs to accelerate national development and called on the party faithful to support the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) who are spearheading all government interventions to bring the needed development to their respective areas.



The Ashanti regional NPP delegates conference brought together over 799 delegates from all the 47 constituencies in the Ashanti region.