John Boadu could’ve joined me in Parliament’s public gallery – Asiedu Nketia

Asiedu Nketia in Parliament's public gallery

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has explained why he remained in the law-making chamber last Friday while the house debated the 2022 Budget and economic planning policy of the government.

Speaking to Mugabe Maase on Inside Politics on Power 97.9 FM, Mr Asiedu Nketiah said there were seats reserved for the leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the controversial budget debate.



“When I got there, I realized there was a seat that was labeled for me and I also saw similar ones reserved for the National Chairman and the General Secretary of the NPP but they did not come to occupy them although it was their budget that had been slated for approval,” the former MP stated.



The Majority staged a walk-out last Friday, 26 November, 2021, leading to the rejection of their budget.

The Majority had protested the presence of Asiedu Nketiah in the house when Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta had been asked to leave the chamber.



The NDC Chief Scribe believes his presence in the chamber at that crucial time was not wrong.



The Minority had raised red flags over the budget over some taxes they labelled “killer taxes” saying they would hamper growth of businesses.