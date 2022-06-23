John Boadu, current executives of the NPP not 'fit for purpose'- Musah Superior

Aspiring National General Secretary of the NPP, Iddrisu Musah (Musah Superior)

NPP needs brighter and more intelligent leaders - Musah Superior

Current executives undermine the rules of the NPP – Superior



NPP National Executive election slated for July 15 to July 17



Aspiring National General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Iddrisu Musah (Musah Superior), has stated that the current national executives seeking re-election must not be give the opportunity.



According to him, the current executives including General Secretary, John Boadu, have proven that they cannot do the job of managing the party's affairs and should be kicked out for people who have the capabilities of steering the NPP, asaaseradio.com reports.



He added that some current executives are constantly flouting the rules of the NPP by declaring their support for persons in the upcoming primaries which is creating some divisions in the party.

“I think that the current General Secretary [John Boadu] and any other officer currently serving should go! I don’t think they are fit for purpose. I believe that there are brighter and more intelligent people who can better work in that capacity for the party.



“We need good assertive leadership that will ensure that we can cohesively and more strongly work to achieve the party’s aims. This party was built on selfless values. Now we see elected members declaring their support for people. This is reckless and undermines the cohesion and unity of the party,” he said.



Musah Superior is one of six people who have picked up forms to contest for the General Secretary position.



The other aspirants are Justin Kodua Frimpong, Frederick Opare Ansah, Charles Bissue and Ramseyer Ahmed Agyeman-Prempeh



The six aspirants were vetted on Monday, June 20, 2022. The elections for the National Executive are slated for July 15 to July 17, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







IB/DO