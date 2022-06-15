John Boadu is NPP's great asset, let's protect him - Kwame Appiah

NPP General Secretary, John Boadu

The Campaign Manager for the NPP General Secretary, John Boadu has described him as a great asset to the party therefore should be handled with care for more wins for the party.

According to Mr. Kwame Appiah Kodua, the achievement and track records of Mr. John Boadu is unique and incomparable to any of the secretaries the party has had over the years.



"He's someone who has gone through the mail of the party. Even during his organization position, he took the acting secretary position when the party was hit by a crisis in the party in 2008.



Mr. John Boadu has been tried and tested and proven to be the man to steer affairs of the Party which is gunning to win elections in 2024 to break the 8-year election cycle.



Mr. Kodua said, John Boadu is a unifier, competent, Loyal and hard worker who has contributed much to the victory of the party in 2016 and 2020.



Mr. Kodua admitted that there have been some little lapses that shouldn't be attributed or hung on the secretary alone. As it's been said that "you can't throw the baby away with the bath water if there has been a mistake".



He added that everyone and his or her field where they can deliver better. But Mr. John Boadu was born a Secretary. And has delivered since he ascend the seat as an acting and a substantive secretary.

He's an experienced secretary and can't be substituted for anyone.



Breaking the eight-year election cycle is not a job for apprentices but for masters.



Therefore appealing to the delegates not to make any mistake or be influenced by anyone to change their great asset for any inexperienced person to prosecute victory in 2024.



Mr. Kwame Appiah Kodua mentioned that the NPP from the Constituency to the National Offices has been resourced under the watch of Mr. John Boadu therefore the need to protect Mr. John Boadu to deliver for the Party as the 2024 Elections will be very critical which needs experienced hands.



Meanwhile, delegates from all the constituencies in the Five regions of the Northern Sector also have thrown their overwhelming support to Mr. John Boadu.