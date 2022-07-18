John Boadu lacked engagement with grassroots - Pollster Ben Ephson

John Boadu, Former General Secretary of the NPP

Pollster Ben Ephson has expressed shock over how the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Executives election unfolded.

According to Mr. Ephson, he was surprised at the wide margin loss that John Boadu suffered to Justin Koduah Frimpong.



He blamed Mr Boadu’s loss on his lack of engagement with the grassroots.



He also mentioned the turnout for Stephen Asamoah Boateng, ASABEE and Ameyaw Ekumfi, whom he earlier predicted victory for in the event that Stephen Ntim failed to clinch victory.

Mr. Ephson, however, asserted that the new executives can only do their best to help the party break the 8 come 2024.



