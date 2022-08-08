John Boadu makes first public appearance after defeat to JFK

Former NPP General Secretary, John Boadu

His decision to seek a reelection bid as the General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, was anchored on his desire to avail his experience to guide the party to ‘Break the 8’ as the old guards had decided not to contest again.

This is the story of John Boadu, former chief scribe of the NPP.



Luck was however not on his side as he lost to current General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK) who polled 2,837 votes, against his 2,524 votes at the party’s national delegates conference held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Accra Sports stadium.



Photos from the event saw a rather distraught-looking John Boadu who seem to have been dazed by his shocking defeat and taking a nap.



Post the delegates’ conference, John Boadu went mute only releasing a statement a week after the elections to reaffirm his commitment to the party and its objective of ‘breaking the 8’.



“Following the outcome of last Saturday’s National Annual Delegates Conference of the NPP, which saw the election of New National Officers of the Party, I wish to, first of all, congratulate them for the feat, having earlier done so personally on phone with the newly elected National Chairman, Stephen Ntim and General Secretary, Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua, and again wish them well in the task ahead.



“I again wish to seize this opportunity to openly assure them of my unflinching commitment and support to their administration particularly as we build up to the 2024 General elections, which we are determined to win” part of the statement read.

The former Chief scribe also went away from the public eye even conspicuously missing during NPP’s 30th-anniversary thanksgiving service at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).



But during NPP chairman Stephen Ntim's thanksgiving ceremony at the St. Peter’s Methodist Church in Accra on August 7, 2022, John Boadu was captured amidst the dignitaries who had joined in on the celebration.



He was seen beaming with smiles while hugging some people at the event.



See Photos below









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











DS/PEN