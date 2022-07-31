John Boadu missing at NPP’s 30th anniversary thanksgiving service

Former NPP General Secretary, John Boadu

The New Patriotic Party as part of activities to mark its 30 years anniversary is holding a thanksgiving service at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) Accra.

The event is taking place exactly two weeks after the ruling party conducted a National Delegates Conference to elect new national executives with a four-year mandate to man the affairs of the party.



The event at UPSA has witnessed the attendance of the crème de la crème of the party including past and present executives.



However, conspicuously missing from the event is the former General Secretary of the party, John Boadu who was the biggest casualty at the National Delegates Conference.



John Boadu who was seeking re-election lost his bid to Justin Frimpong Kodua in a shocker of result that saw the then incumbent poll 2,524 votes against his successor’s 2,837 votes.



John Boadu since his lost is yet to make a public appearance but released a statement a week after the election as he pledged full commitment of support to the party’s new national executives.

It is however not known what may have accounted for his absence from the anniversary thanksgiving service.



