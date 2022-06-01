3
John Boadu must be maintained at all cost - Wontumi

John Boadu Starr.jpeg General secretary of the Npp, John Boadu

Wed, 1 Jun 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The re-elected chairman of the New Patriotic Party for the Ashanti region, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has called on all delegates who will be participating in the party’s upcoming national elections to consider retaining John Boadu as the general secretary.

Mr. Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, disclosed that Mr. Boadu played a key role in the party’s win in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

He said if the party had not won the 2016 elections, there was no way they could make it to 2020.

In that regard, he and all the executives under him, including TESCON, have thrown their weight behind the current general secretary, Mr. John Boadu.

Chairman Wontumi said delegates should not vote for people who do not have the experience to face the general secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

For him, Mr. John Boadu should be maintained as the general secretary of the party because he has defeated his opponent Mr. Asiedu Nketiah a.k.a General Mosquito.

He said supporting Mr. Boadu is a ‘movement and apartheid.

He disclosed this at the campaign launch by Mr. John Boadu to declare his intention of wanting re-election in the upcoming national delegates elections of the New Patriotic Party.

Meanwhile, the colourful durbar was attended by lots of party faithful and sympathizers of which, most of them declared their support for the current general secretary.

