John Boadu petitions CID boss over allegations he’s involved in galamsey

John Boadu, General Secretary, NPP

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has petitioned the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to launch full investigations into allegations that he is neck-deep in illegal small-scale mining in the country.

A video that went viral on social media sees a man by name Oscar Obinim showing a fleet of excavators parked at Asankragua in the Western Region and alleged they belonged to Mr Boadu.



But the NPP General Secretary has insisted he does not have any concessions anywhere in Ghana to do mining.



Burn ‘my excavators’ if you find them at galamsey sites – John BoaduHe, therefore, wants all those involved in tarnishing his reputation with those allegations be fully investigated and possibly arrested.

“I am by this complaint, calling for full investigations and possible arrest of all involved in this scandalous act to tarnish my hard-earned reputation and image,” he petitioned the CID Director-General.



“I do state categorically that, I do not own the said property and/or excavators as alleged in the video.”