John Boadu riding shamelessly on Bagbin’s brand to stay relevant - Group

A group calling itself Crossfire Ghana has taken the General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, to cleaners, describing him as arrogant.

The group says the chief scribe of the NPP is" riding shamelessly" on Speaker Alban Bagbin's brand to stay relevant.



The group was responding to recent comments John Boadu made against the Speaker.



In the group's view, John Boadu attacked the Speaker with lies to reroute the media traffic away from his crèche-esque leadership and the unbelievable incompetent conduct of his party leadership as a whole.



In an engagement with a delegation of the Ethiopian Parliament, the Speaker of Parliament said John Boadu is on record to have admitted the ruling government lost the majority in Parliament after the 2020 general elections.



"They would have had a minority in Parliament with a President. Their General Secretary even announced it, but they, last-minute, made some movements, and some seats were snatched. That one is a statement of fact," the Speaker of Parliament had said.

Reacting to the claim, John Boadu accused Speaker Alban Bagbin of telling lies.



According to him, it is not true he made those comments anywhere.



"The claim by Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin is a blatant falsehood as the General Secretary [John Boadu] had, at no point, made any suggestion or announcement to that effect. Indeed, records have it that, in all the post-election press conferences and media engagements, the NPP, through its General Secretary and other leading members, had always maintained that it had won a majority of the parliamentary seats," the NPP General Secretary said in a reaction.



But the group has slammed John Boadu, asking him to stop his attacks on the Speaker.



"The Rt Hon Speaker was just recounting Boadu's own orchestrated media report of his assertions. He never fought the media about what was reported about him but found it necessary to brazenly attack the very much respected Speaker.

From what angle was John Boadu responding to Hon Alban SK Bagbin? Is it a case of long harboured hatred against the man? Will this crèche-esque style cleanse Boadu off his leadership paralysis?" the statement quizzed.



General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu is shamelessly using the hard-earned reputation of Rt Hon. Speaker Alban SK Bagbin to hide his grossly incompetent leadership within the elephant family.



The acid tongue scribe amateurishly branded the Rt Hon, Speaker, as part of his grand scheme to ruin the reputation of the veteran lawmaker in a series of masterminded communiqués.



The ego-centred General Secretary's communiqué aimed at Hon. Alban SK Bagbin, as having lied against him, confirms his naivety and lack of comprehension of political administration. He exposed his poor understanding of simple political discourse.



Hosting and updating a delegation from Ethiopia on the events that led to Ghana having a hanged parliament, Rt Hon Alban SK Bagbin stated that Ghanaians did not vote based on any laid down template to produce 137-137 Members of Parliament on either side.



Responding to the harmless comments made by the Speaker, John Boadu run down Hon Alban SK Bagbin without any justified course to confirm the recent pictorial mood.



Mr. John Boadu recalled at one of his post-election press conferences to respond to the NDC's, stated that they [NDC] had won majority seats but could not be declared as winners of the 2020 presidential elections. John Boadu pointed out to them that it was possible for a party to win more seats in Parliament and yet lose the presidential elections.



He claimed that the phenomenon of "skirt and blouse voting" which has become a regular feature in our general elections, makes nonsense of the NDC's proposition. The General Secretary, in analyzing the 2020 elections results, cited the case of the Central Region, where even though, the NPP won only 10 out of the 23 Parliamentary Seats, Candidate Nana Akufo-Addo won in 19 constituencies.", portions of Buodu's hastily assembled communiqué reads.

The Rt Hon Speaker was just recounting Boadu's own orchestrated media report of his assertions. He never fought the media about what was reported about him but finds it necessary to brazenly attack the very much respected Speaker.



From what angle was John Boadu responding to Hon Alban SK Bagbin? Is it a case of long harbored hatred against the man? Will this crèche-esque style cleanse Boadu off his leadership paralysis?