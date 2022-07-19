John Boadu's defeat makes NDC's 2024 victory easy - Mahama's aide

Defeated former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), John Boadu, was considered a huge threat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC's) chances of winning the 2024 general elections.

Private Legal Practitioner and NDC Member, Godwin Edudzie Tamakloe, believes John Boadu's continuous stay in office as the ruling party's Chief Scribe would not have inured to the benefit of NDC come 2024.



Shocking Defeat



The incumbent NPP General Secretary lost the position to Justin Frimpong Koduah, alias JFK in the keenly contested election held at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.



Mr. Kodua, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), is, therefore, the new General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party.



The Legal practitioner polled 2,857 votes to beat Mr. John Boadu who obtained 2,524 votes out of the total 5,556 votes cast.

Free Cruise To Victory?



Speaking on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia programme, Lawyer Tamakloe, who is an aide to former president John Dramani Mahama, strongly posited that with John Boadu now out of the way, the NDC party is gradually cruising to victory in the next general elections.



"If you take a critical look at the analysis, any time John Boadu loses an election, he virtually takes the party to opposition and I'm very sure this won't be an exception.



"When the 16 regional Chairmen came out openly to declare their support for Mr. John Boadu, I for once thought winning 2024 was going to be very difficult for the NDC but with this latest development and now that he is out of the way, victory for the NDC 2024 is imminent.



"I can tell you that Mr. Boadu was a real threat to the party's (NDC) victory in the upcoming general elections and the NPP themselves have made it easy for the NDC going forward into the next general elections," he stated.

