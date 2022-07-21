John Boadu's defeat should be a 'test case' to all politicians - Allotey Jacobs

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has empathized with John Boadu over his defeat in the New Patriotic Party national elections which came off on Saturday, July 16 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The defeated General Secretary aspirant lost his seat to the former Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Frimpong Koduah (JFK).



John Boadu's defeat was shocking as many people believed he would be re-elected looking at the fact that he had better odds to win the elections than his competitor, but at the end of the contest, the delegates proved they didn't need him as much as they wanted JFK to take over the General Secretary position.



Following this shocking event, some political critics have been wondering what could have possibly gone wrong for John Boadu to lose the elections.



Being an experienced politician well-versed with the dynamics of party politics, Allotey Jacobs sought to diagnose why John Boadu was dethroned.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", he stated; "Maybe John Boadu didn't see and manage his weaknesses because for a person to send a party twice to an election to win elections when he loses an election, then there might be something wrong somewhere."



He expounded that the delegates voting against Mr. Boadu is to tell that, "John maybe might have hurt some people. Maybe John might have been one of those guys who don't pick calls. John might have been maybe somebody who doesn't get to meet in the office . . . I realized it was a project that we needed a change to revive the grassroots. We needed a change to bring government closer".



Although admitting that John Boadu was his best shot to be the NPP General Secretary, he, however, sounded cautious to all political leaders to learn lessons from John Boadu's defeat stressing "it's a thesis or test case for politicians or political students".



