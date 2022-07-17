John Boadu’s shocking defeat leaves Bawumia’s succession plan in shambles – Ablakwa

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Those planning Bawumia’s succession must be deeply troubled, Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has asserted that the outcome of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) national executive election has created a huge problem for the presidential ambition of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Vice President Bawumia is one of the leading persons touted to be the flagbearer of NPP in the 2024 election.



But, Ablakwa suggested that the choice of the NPP delegates, particularly voting out General Secretary John Boadu, proves their dissatisfaction with the current NPP government.



“Imagine what would have been the outcome if NPP delegates were asked to vote on the performance of their own government?

“From the verdict, particularly on how John Boadu was defeated, those plotting the Bawumia succession plan must be deeply troubled,” a tweet shared by the MP read.



The NPP national executive conference ended with a shock as Justin Frimpong Kodua, the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), defeated John Boadu to emerge as the General Secretary.



JFK, as he is popularly known polled 2,837 votes, with John Boadu trailing behind him with 2,524 votes.



Also, after eyeing the NPP chairmanship position five times, Stephen Ayensu Ntim has finally been elected the chairman of the governing party.



He polled 4,014 votes to beat his contenders. Ntim served as the party’s first Vice Chairman between 2001 and 2005.



