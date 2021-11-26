John Boadu suffering from verbal diarrhea - A.B.A Fuseini

John Boadu tells Speaker to collect toll fees by himself

Road Minster suspends collection of road tolls



Speaker orders Road Minster to reverse suspension of toll fees



Ranking Member for Communication in Parliament, A.B.A Fuseini has described John Boadu’s comment suggesting that the Speaker collects toll fees by himself as “contemptuous”.



According to him, people holding senior positions in the country should know better than to make lose statements which seek to undermine the Speaker of Parliament and the House at large.



He has demanded that the General Secretary of the party apologizes for his statement immediately or be brought before the House to answer questions of contempt.

“This is a contemptuous statement, coming from John Boadu, it’s a very irresponsible statement to make. You expect that people in certain positions will know better and I think this is a verbal diarrhea by the General Secretary of the NPP and I think he ought to apologize as quickly as possible. This matter should also be referred to Mr. Speaker because it has connotations of contempt. If he doesn’t do that quickly he should be hauled before the house to come and answer," A.B.A Fuseini said.



General Secretary of the governing NPP, John Boadu, while addressing some members of the party in the Central Region, questioned why Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament did not accept the role of a toll collector when he ordered that the Roads and Highways Ministry should rescind their decision on the cessation of collection of road tolls across the country.



However, the minority has said his comment undermines the Speaker of Parliament and the House at large.







They have therefore asked the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to haul the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, before the Privileges Committee for undermining the speaker.