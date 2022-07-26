John Boadu to be appointed minister - Omanhene alleges

5 ministerial reshuffles to happen soon, Omanhene alleges

The first sign of reshuffle will be Ofori-Atta’s sack, Kwabena Asante suggests



John Boadu loses NPP General Secretary race



Broadcaster Omanhene Kwabena Asante has alleged that the former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, will soon be appointed a central government minister.



According to Omanhene, John Boadu’s appointment forms part of five key ministerial reshuffles that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will soon do.



Speaking during the ‘M’ahiasem’ programme, which he co-hosts on Asempa FM, the broadcaster suggested that the only thing holding up the reshuffle is the faith of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



“If there is any reshuffle, it will be in five major ministries. Out of those five major ministries, John Boadu will take over one of the ministries. If the five major ministerial shake-ups is to happen, John Boadu will certainly be one of the ministers.

“This should be a lesson to all of us, especially those who were making fun of him (after he lost the NPP General Secretary race).



“The main reason why this reshuffle has not been done is because of the finance minister; as soon he (Ken Ofori-Atta) is sacked, five major ministers will be reshuffled,” he said in Twi.



Omanhene also berated NPP stalwart Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko for suggesting that a ministerial reshuffle will not have any impact on the current happenings in the country.



Listen to Omanhene in the audio below:







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.

Watch the latest episode of The Untold below:







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



IB/SEA