John Boadu tours registration centres

John Boadu at a particular registration center

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, monitoring the ongoing nationwide voters registration exercise where toured some of the registration centres in the Eastern Region.

On Monday, he began his tour at the Akropong constituency where he visited Tutu – Methodist, Amanokrom Presby School and Mampong – Otubromu Polling stations.



He then moves to Okere, Somanya, Yilo Krobo, Lower-Manya Krobo, and Asuogyaman constituencies respectively.



The NPP Chief Scribe during his visit also donated at each registration centre some PPEs including face masks and hand sanitizers to the officials of the Electoral Commission for onward distribution to eligible voters.



The NPP General Secretary had the opportunity to engage with some of the new voters who are in readiness to be registered before meeting with the leadership of the Electoral Commission in the area.

He entreated the Electoral Commission officers at the centers to exercise patience with the eligible voters who are qualified and determined to have the voters ID cards since it is their right.



He was accompanied by the Deputy Director of Communications, Nana Yaw Preko and some of the regional executives.



John Boadu has so far toured some of the centres in the Greater Accra Region, Ashanti Region and currently heading to the Volta Region.

