'John Boadu was sacrificed' - Dr Smart

Delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, 16th July 2022 kicked John Boadu to the curb when they voted against him.

John Boadu lost his position as the General Secretary to Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK).



Speaking to this in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Dr. Smart Sarpong, a Senior Lecturer and a Senior Research Fellow Centre for Social Science Research, Kumasi Technical University said there were a number of factors that led to John Boadu's defeat.



One of the factors includes the "abysmal" performance of the party in the 2020 General election that led to a hung parliament.



"John Boadu wasn't lucky . . . for me John Boadu even did well to lose with that gap . . . he took all the shot and he's been sacrificed on behalf of the executives who led the 2020 battle. People blamed the executives for the abysmal performance of the party; so he had to carry the entire cross since some didn't run again," he explained.



According to him, the most shocking information he picked was, that "others also felt he couldn't convince the President to reshuffle his appointees as the General Secretary and the party representative who had access to the cabinet. So they decided to reshuffle him and show him how reshuffling is done".

He added that he, therefore, had to carry the entire cross for the past executives.



Meanwhile, Dr Smart urged Justin Frimpong Kodua to stay true to his promises.



"Apart from being a lawyer, people voted for him because of his promises so he should do well to fulfil them," he said.



Watch video below:



