John Boadu will win contest as General Secretary – Kpembe Wura predicts

General Secretary of the Npp, John Boadu

The Kpembe Wura, His Majesty Babanye Ndefosu II, The Overlord of the Kpembe Traditional Area has predicted an incontrovertible victory for Mr. John Boadu, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party who is seeking reelection.

Mr. John Boadu and his team visited the revered Chief at his palace in Salaga in the Savannah Region.



In the run-up to the 2016 election, it will be recalled that the Kpembe Wura made an incredible prediction of the exact figure the then candidate Nana Addo of the NPP was going to get in the election when the latter called on him at his palace.



What was more surprising was the fact that the president of Ghana at the time Mr. John Dramani Mahama, who was a native of the Gonja land was also in the contest. But then, the Chief went ahead to make a prediction about the election, which turned out exactly how he predicted it.



John Boadu as part of his tour of the five Northern Regions paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Kpembe Traditional Area yesterday.

The revered traditional ruler said from where he sat, he didn’t see why anyone wanted to contest Mr. John Boadu, given the fact that he had led the NPP to two successive victories under extremely difficult circumstances.



He, therefore, predicted a resounding victory for the Chief Scribe of the New Patriotic Party.



He, however, admonished all the party members to conduct their campaigns devoid of insults and verbal attacks on each other.