John Boadu won't pass for NDC branch youth organizer - Opare Addo 'defends' Mosquito

George Opare Addo, NDC National Youth Organiser

National Youth Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) George Opare Addo contends that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) General Secretary John Boadu does not qualify to be a branch youth organizer.

He argues that the crop of executives the NPP reflects the kind of shallow minds that make up the political party.



Opare Addo was speaking on Accra-based Adom TV when he made comments in response to Prof Ameyaw Akumfi’s claims that the General Secretary for the NDC jokes too much to be considered for the Chairmanship of the NDC.



George Opare Addo cited an example of a narrow-minded Chairman Wontumi who has been given the opportunity to be Chairman for the party in its stronghold, the Ashanti Region, indicating that he will not qualify to clean shoes in the NDC.



“It’s unfortunate that Ameyaw Akumfi will say that. Because Ameyaw Akumfi belongs to a political party where in his region, he has Abronye DC as his Regional Chairman, he belongs to a party whose General Secretary is John Boadu.



"And I will tell you for free, in the NDC John Boadu is not fit to be a branch youth organizer but he’s the General Secretary of the NPP. Ameyaw Akumfi belongs to a party that has its stronghold’s Chairman as Wontumi. In the NDC Wontumi cannot even clean shoes. They have exhibited over the years that they are narrow-minded but these are leaders in the NPP.



"Who is the National Chairman of the NPP? What has been his record? Who is the General Secretary of the NPP, who is the Youth Organizer of the NPP? Compare and look at Asiedu Nketia and his pedigree. I’m not saying I support him to come and run for National chairman or anything because he’s not said he will run for Chairman but truth be told, the pedigree of the people Ameyaw Akumfi worships as leaders in his party, it will be in his own interest to keep quiet,” he said.

Background



It could be remembered that a leading contender for the Chairmanship position in the NPP Ameyaw Akumfi in an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM asked that jokers are flushed out of Ghana’s politics.



He was emphatic that Asiedu Nketia who is his compatriot jokes to much and cannot be trusted with the Chairmanship position for a party like the NDC.



“Being a Chairman of a political party is a serious business and I will be serious than either the two of them. It is not in your place as a Chairman to be cracking jokes and glossing over facts just because in Ghana anything goes so you lie and think that will be accepted.”



Asked specifically if Asiedu Nketia the current General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress was not a serious person to be considered for Chairmanship position, Prof Akumfi said: ”he is from my hometown, he jokes too much.



"For a party like that there should be some level of seriousness. Maybe because of my training in academia. In academia, you deal with facts and usually when you are a researcher you want to make sure that whatever you come up with can be backed by facts but here we have characters who sometimes make statements not backed by facts. I don’t back that as features of big-time party leaders”.