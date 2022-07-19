John Jinapor blasts brother's ministry, government over illegal mining

John Jinapor, Ranking member for Energy and Mines

Soldiers arrest ‘galamseyers’ in Obuasi, allegedly force them to sleep in muddy water

Akufo-Addo’s disregard for laws most unfortunate, John Jinapor asserts



Minority calls for an impartial and credible investigation into soldiers’ brutality



The Minority has condemned what it describes as inhumane treatment meted out to some suspected illegal miners who were arrested by the military on the premises of Anglo-gold Ashanti, a mining company in Obuasi.



According to John Jinapor, the incident is despicable, unfortunate, highly reprehensible and an obvious disregard for the laws under the Akufo-Addo-led government regardless of how illegal or wrong the actions of the arrested persons were.



John Jinapor was reacting to a report of some soldiers brutalizing some galamsayers.

According to a mynewsgh report, the suspects were subjected to severe torture which was an abuse of their human rights.



In a viral video, a group of young men were captured lying in dirty, muddy water as the military brandished weapons.



The miners, numbering over 30, were reported to have sneaked into the underground pits of Anglo-gold Ashanti, despite warnings.



They were said to be mining illegally when the armed security agencies arrested them.



Addressing the issue during a press conference on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, John Jinapor said:

“The Minority has received very disturbing reports on the inhumane treatment meted out to suspected illegal miners arrested by the Military on the premises of Anglo-gold Ashanti, a mining company in Obuasi. We are well informed that following the arrest of these suspected miners on Friday 15th July, the suspects were subjected to severe torture leading to scores of human rights abuses.



“Though the minority vehemently condemns all forms of illegal mining activities and encroaching, we are equally opposed to the use of brute, excessive and disproportionate force in the fight against illegal mining. The flagrant disregard for our laws under the Akufo-Addo-led Government is most unfortunate and must be condemned in the strongest terms as possible. We find this incident despicable, unfortunate, and highly reprehensible."



While condemning the incident, John Jinapor also expressed concerns over what he said appears to be the seeming silence of the government over some heinous acts continuously being meted out to the ordinary Ghanaian by some members of the military.



Citing Chinese 'Galamsey Queen' known as Aisha Huang, he recounted how some foreigners arrested over their involvement in illegal mining activities have been treated in the past. While he indicated that the minority do not condone the actions of the said persons, they believe a better approach could have been used to deal with the situation.



“Whilst the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia led Government remains mute on this dastardly and heinous act continuously being meted to the ordinary Ghanaian by some members of the military, foreigners on the hand are always treated with kids gloves and in some instances, the law compromised to favor them in the name of building international monetary relations.

“You will recall the infamous incident involving a Chinese Galamsey Queen known as Aisha Huang, following her arrest for her involvement in illegal mining, the state unilaterally discontinued the case in court on a flimsy excuse that they stood to secure economic gains for her release. Whiles her prosecution should have been used as a deterrent to others, it was treated with kids' gloves as usual.”



They have therefore called on the government to investigate and prosecute the culprits.



“The Minority, therefore, wish to call for an impartial and credible investigation into this act and the culprits made to face the full sanctions of the law. This is the only way to show that the impunity and favoritism that has characterized this Government is at least being dealt with,” he added.



NYA/WA