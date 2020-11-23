John Jinapor donates GH¢ 100,000 for the extension of water in his constituency

John Abudulai Jinapor, MP, Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) and also the Parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency of the Savannah Region Hon John Abudulai Jinapor has donated GH¢ 100,000 for the extension of water to some areas in the Constituency.

Speaking at the Durbar of the Damba festival of the Chiefs and people of Buipe on Saturday, 21st December, 2020, the MP said he the NDC flagbearer former President John Dramani Mahama have done a lot with regards to the development of the Constituency and the country at large during their tenure in office stating “that is the reason Ghanaians should vote for them again”.



Hon John Jinapor said the NDC abided by Buipewura’s directive that no one should put on party colours to the Buipe Damba and they have abided by that directive.



Hon John Jinapor said he has donated GH¢ 100,000 for the extension of water because he knows very well they have done a lot on water extension to areas, but he still understands water is still a priority to some and for that reason, he has donated that amount for the extension.



He touted they extended electricity to all most all communities in the Yapei/

-Kusawgu Constituency and still pledged if voted again, to make sure no community in the Constituency will be without light.



The MP for Yapei-Kusawgu said he and John Dramani Mahama’s government built schools, renovated some and also supported some schools with furniture. He again said they are constructing gutters in the Zongo community in Buipe as water do disturb them when it rains.



Buipewura Abudulai Jinapor (II) celebrated his Damba Festival which climaxed with a durbar on 21st December, 2020.