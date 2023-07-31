John Kuma reiterates government’s commitment to protecting the most vulnerable

Deputy finance minister, John Ampontuah Kumah

The Deputy Minister for Finance, John Ampontuah Kumah says government is focused on protecting the most vulnerable and disadvantaged members of society as it grapples with the effects of the global financial crisis.

The Deputy Minister has observed that the numerous pro-poor policies rolled out by government since 2017 are evident enough to show that the Akufo-Addo lead administration have done well to protect the interest of the poor in society.



"We need, as a nation, to act in unity to make sure that resources are made available to the less privileged, vulnerable and disadvantaged and that's exactly we are doing as a caring government".



"One of the key objectives of the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is to ensure inclusive growth which means the poor, the vulnerable have to be taking good care of".



"So if you have seen in the 2023 budget, Government made extra allocations for Social intervention programs like the school feeding program, by increasing the grants to the caterers, we have increased the numbers of beneficiaries under the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), even the amount given to them has been moved from GHS 45 to GHS 90 aimed at supporting them in this difficult times", he explained.

The Minister, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ejisu said this while discussing the 2023 mid-year budget review with OTEC News reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng on Sunday July 30, 2023.



He emphasized that the midyear budget Rrview will also focus on fiscal consolidation, where government will not spend more than what it generates in the system.



The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta would present a Mid-year Budget Review to Parliament on Monday July 30, 2023, in accordance with Section (28) of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (PFMA) Act 921 which requires that the Fi­nance Minister presents a mid-year review to parliament six months after the presentation of the main budget for that fiscal year.



The Mid-year budget review to be presented by the Finance Minister will be the first since the government sought for a three-year Extended Credit Facility with the IMF for $3-billion to restore mac­roeconomic stability and ensure debt sustainability in 2022.