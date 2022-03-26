101
John Mahama admits making mistakes in 2020, asks Ghanaians to trust him in 2024

20220325 103649 John Dramani Mahama

Sat, 26 Mar 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Tony Aidoo, has said John Mahama has admitted to the mistakes he committed during the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to him, “You learn from your mistakes and I believe that he [John Mahama] is a good learner. He has admitted that he made some mistakes. He admitted during the campaign for the 2020 elections.

“I am sure he can be trusted to keep faith with himself and with the people of this country.”

In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, he urged members of the NDC to embrace its socialist ideology and renounce its current ideology, which has led to selfishness.

“I’ve never been very functional in recent times in the party’s organisation but my one advice which I would use this opportunity to voice is that the Party must go back to its ideological identification,” he added.

He indicated that “If it is socialist, it must embrace socialist principles. You cannot create a so-called middle-class developmentalists through a petty bourgeoisie that is self-seeking, selfish, and materialistic.”

