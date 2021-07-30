John Mahama and Lordina celebrate 29 years of marriage

John and Lordina Mahama are celebrating 29 years of marriage

• It's been 29 since John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, got married

• Sharing their messages on Facebook, they both spoke about how fulfiling the years together have been for them



• They made this known on their respective social media pages



Former president, John Dramani Mahama, and his wife, Lordina Mahama, are 29 years in marriage today.



Taking to their respective social media pages to share messages and photos, the former Number One man in Ghana and his spouse used the opportunity to pour out words of affection on each other.



In Lordina Mahama's words, she said that "While it’s true that destiny brought us together, I strongly believe our patience, perseverance, and commitment to each other are the attributes that have kept our union strong and allowed it to stand the test of time."

She was also grateful to her husband for "making my life so beautiful and complete."







On his part, John Dramani Mahama wrote, "It's been 29 years and more. You've been just what a wife and life partner should be- caring, loving, supportive and a truly loving mother."







