John Mahama cannot deceive us - Tema Fishermen

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Following last week’s visit by then Former President John Mahama to Tema in the Greater Accra region where he met with the fisherfolk there, his perceived posturing as if he has been a long-standing friend of fishers has annoyed some of the fishermen.

Mr. Peter Nii Ashitey and Mr. E.A. Adjei have issued a statement accusing the former president of attempting to throw dust into their eyes.



“Mr. John Mahama cannot deceive us because we will never allow him to do that,” a statement signed by the two fishers read in part.



It added, “We will not sit down and allow him to use us to create a name for himself when we know he has really not been a friend of ours, as he wants anybody who cares to listen to think.”



The statement comes days after Mr. Mahama had visited Tema and spent some time with fishers there.



Mr. Mahama who reportedly donated items to the fisherfolk is said to have used the occasion to brag that he is a man who deeply cares about fishers and that his donation was a token in demonstration of his long standing help to fishers.

“Mr. Mahama claimed that he built the landing beach for us, we put it to him that he did not. Rather it was the late former President John Evans Atta Mills who dredged the landing each and also other fishing accessories,” the statement from the angry fishers said.



It continued that the fishers in Tema do not see Mr. Mahama as a friend because the best time for him to have shown his friendship was when he was in power and yet when he was on the seat, he never did anything worthwhile for the fishers.



“Any good things that we have enjoyed from the NDC has either come from former President Rawlings or late former President John Evans Atta Mills, not from Mr. Mahama,” the statement said.



It, therefore, called on the former President to stop the shenanigans immediately.



“We are not children for you to use us as care-off for political capital, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the fishers have expressed unhappiness over what they say is Mr. Mahama’s continuous flaunt of the legacies of Former President John Evans Atta Mills as his personal achievements.



“We know that Professor Mills who started the community Day senior high schools program, Mills started all the new hospital projects that Mahama has been flaunting as well, including the Greater Accra regional hospital project.



However, for some reason, Mr. Mahama and his camp want us to believe he did all these things,” the statement said.