John Mahama denies sharing money to NDC supporters in Berekum

Flag of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Abdul-Hanan, Contributor

Flagbearer of the main opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has refuted claims of allegedly giving out monies to party faithful at Berekum in the Bono Region on Monday, 28th September 2020.

Reports of the former President sharing money to a large crowd of supporters welcoming him into the town went rife when he resumed his campaign after calling it off due to some issues with during the voter register exhibition.



But a counter-statement issued by James Agyenim-Boateng, spokesperson for the John Mahama campaign said the reports captured by some online portals and widespread on social media are untrue.



“The said reports are untrue and completely borne out of the desperate and fertile imaginations of the authors),” the statement said.

According to Mr Agyenim-Boateng, former President Mahama usually gives out branded noise mask and other party paraphernalia during his regional tour.



“For the records, and as it has become typical of Mr Mahama on his tour of the regions, he shares JOHN MAHAMA 2020 branded nose masks to people and occasionally talks about how to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease. This morning was no exception when Mr Mahama shared several hundreds of his campaign’s branded nose masks, aprons and T-shirts,” the statement added.



It further urged the general to treat the said reports and video as fake and an attempt to turn Mr Mahama’s act of kindness into a weapon against his campaign.

