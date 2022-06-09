John Mahama doesn’t need Ghana, Ghana needs him - Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie, has released a new prophecy about former president John Dramani Mahama saying Ghanaians need the former president to save them from the hardship they are subjected to under the lamentable administration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

He made this revelation in an interview on Adom FM morning show when he was interrogated by the host Bright Kwesi Asempa Tsadidey on the outcome of the National Democratic Congress’ primaries.



He explained that, for people to believe the realism of his prophecy, the appointed time ahead of Ghanaians is the only fulfilling sign that will confirm this prophecy as pertains to every prophecy by men of God.



“It is with respect to time that makes every prophecy by men of God come to realization, so I believe with time this prophecy will be fulfilled,” he explained.



He added: “Ghana’s economy is in shambles and Ghanaians are going through a hard time, hence I will call on Ghanaians to support him regain power in the 2024 election to salvage the image of the economy and the life of the citizens.”

Speaking on the favorite candidate in the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) coming primaries, he stated that, John Dramani Mahama has no contender in the race for flagbearer’s spot adding that other candidates will not amass one percent in the election for the presidential race of the party.



“I speak on authority as a prophet, anyone who dare contests John Dramani Mahama should not expect one percent of the vote after the election. For the fate of these candidates in the election, I called on them to rather support him to emerge victorious in 2024 general election,” he entreated.



John Dramani Mahama became the president of Ghana after he led the NDC to win 2012 general election at the detriment of the demise of the sitting president, Professor John Evans Atta Mills with 50.7% of the vote, over a threshold to avoid a run-off.



However, the fortune of Mahama changed in the 2016 general election accruing 4,77,188 representing 44.53% of the vote.