John Mahama donates towards Kumasi Sofoline Mosque project

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: GNA
Former President John Dramani Mahama has donated GH¢110,000.00 towards the Kumasi Sofoline Mosque project.
The Office of the former President in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the donation followed an appeal from the leadership of the Mosque to enable them to secure the land on which the Mosque was situated.
It said the former President also pledged to support the planned renovation of the mosque, which was built by Ghana's First President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, for Muslim soldiers who had returned from peacekeeping at the time.
Source: GNA
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Mahama attends funeral of Northern Regional NDC Chairman
- Mahama saves Sofoline Mosque with GH¢110,000
- Mahama's 'onuador' mobile clinic idea was prescient
- 'AB Crentsil was like my elder brother, we all grew up on his music' - John Mahama
- Ghana's problems appear to have no end - Mahama jabs government
- Read all related articles