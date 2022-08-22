2
Menu
News

John Mahama donates towards Kumasi Sofoline Mosque project

Crentsil Visits John Mahama Dramani John Dramani Mahama

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama has donated GH¢110,000.00 towards the Kumasi Sofoline Mosque project.

The Office of the former President in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the donation followed an appeal from the leadership of the Mosque to enable them to secure the land on which the Mosque was situated.

It said the former President also pledged to support the planned renovation of the mosque, which was built by Ghana's First President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, for Muslim soldiers who had returned from peacekeeping at the time.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Prof. Adei ‘schools’ KKD
Wereko-Brobby on NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Related Articles: