John Mahama donates towards Kumasi Sofoline Mosque project

John Dramani Mahama

Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama has donated GH¢110,000.00 towards the Kumasi Sofoline Mosque project.

The Office of the former President in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the donation followed an appeal from the leadership of the Mosque to enable them to secure the land on which the Mosque was situated.

It said the former President also pledged to support the planned renovation of the mosque, which was built by Ghana's First President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, for Muslim soldiers who had returned from peacekeeping at the time.