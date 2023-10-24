John Mahama is struggling to find a running mate – Awal Mohammed

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communication team, Awal Mohammed has accused former President John Dramani Mahama and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of lacking focus and direction.

According to him, the NDC instead of proving itself to be a viable opposition party is rather focused on engaging in irrelevant politics.



“When you have an opposition that don’t have anything to say [this is what you get] because up till now, they have elected former President Mahama for over six to seven months now and he is even struggling to appoint a running mate,” he stated during a discussion on Peace FM.



Awal Mohammed’s claim was in response to the NDC’s criticism of the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame who recently announced that he has no evidence to prosecute party and government officials accused by former Minister for Environment, Science, technology and Innovation of engaging in and promoting illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).



The A-G noted that Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng had failed to back claims in a report he authored in March 2021 in which he made the said allegations.



However the NDC maintains that the AG has been dishonest in his assessment of the report and are therefore demanding his immediate resignation.

GA/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



