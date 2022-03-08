John Mahama is the ‘Messiah’ to save Ghana – Joseph Yamin

Former Deputy Minister for Youth Sports and Culture, Joseph Yamin

Yamin says Mahama is the only person who can restore Ghana

Mahama will win NDC primaries hands down – Yamin



Ghana is in an economic crisis – Prof Botchwey



Former Deputy Minister for Youth Sports and Culture, Joseph Yamin, has said that ex-President John Dramani Mahama is the one person who can save Ghanaians from the current economic hardships.



According to Yamin, the former president proved his capabilities with how he successfully run the country when he was in power.



He added that Ghanaians now recognise that he is the better option.



“Given the current state of the country if you need a messiah, if it is not John Mahama who else can it be. Considering the extent to which Nana Addo has destroyed this country if you need someone to restore it, it is John Mahama.

“If we need economic emancipation, if we need an economic messiah, a person who can turn things around, the one who will build schools for contractors to get jobs and students to get spaces in their classrooms, the person who will construct more hospitals to create employment for health professionals, the one who will construct roads and who will also not collapse business, it is one person, John Mahama,” he said in Twi during an interview with Neat FM translated by GhanaWeb.



Joseph Yamin also indicated that John Mahama will win the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries without any difficulty because most of the party faithful recognise that he is the only person who can save the country.



Meanwhile, speaking at an Independence Day Lecture in Accra, former Finance Minister, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey said that Ghana is in an economic crisis.



According to Prof Botchwey, the current economic hardships Ghanaians are facing is evident that the government has failed.



“The government is struggling to raise money locally and is accumulating arrears to several programmes; roads, school feeding, LEAP, even salaries … the exchange rate at the forex bureaus is nearing GH¢8 to the dollar. Fuel prices at the filling stations have crossed the GH¢8 per litre bar. Inflation is back in double-digits nearing about 15 per cent,” he added.