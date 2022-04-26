John Mahama is the NDC member I love the most – Computer Man

Computer Man cites John Mahama’s ‘papa no saga’ in wake of Serwaa Broni’s allegations

Computer Man casts doubts over allegations against president



Serwaa Broni accuses Akufo-Addo of traumatizing her



Self-professed New Patriotic Party Prophet, Eric Amponsah alias Computer Man, has professed his love for former President John Dramani Mahama.



According to Computer Man, amongst the membership of the opposite political divide, John Mahama is the one who has earned his love the most owing to his work as president during his tenure in office.



He disclosed while speaking about the allegations made against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by a Canadian-based woman, Evelyn Aidoo alias Serwaa Broni.

In the wake of Serwaa Broni’s allegations against the president, Computer Man in an interview with Oman Channel has stated that allegations of sexual infidelity against a sitting president are not unheard of in the history of Ghana.



“Our former President, John Dramani had his name dragged with such allegations. Some girls used ‘papa no, papa no’ just to destroy his name."



“The God above and the bible I hold bears me witness that John Mahama is the one person in NDC I love the most. A lot of the NPP members are aware, even our president knows this. John Mahama during his tenure did a lot of work. It was his ministers who didn’t favour him. Truth be told, John Mahama did a lot of work another thing that did not work in his favour is the dumsor (power crisis). He was also tagged with infidelity and that was one of the main reasons why he lost the elections in 2020,” the prophet said.



According to Evelyn Addo alias Serwaa Broni, President Akufo-Addo, through the use of national security operatives, staged a robbery on her in a bid to retrieve some documents and files detailing their amorous relationship.



In a recent interview with America-based social commentator Kevin Taylor, Serwaa Broni alleged that the said robbery has left him with traumatic memories that have affected her in diverse ways.

But according to Computer Man, this will not be the first time such sexual allegations have been made against a sitting president in the history of Ghana.



“Now it has reached the turn of our president (Akufo-Addo). Now Serwaa Broni has come out. But usually, in all the allegations they do it for financial demands. Let’s ask these women whether they had never had any sexual relationship with any other men before they met the leaders of the nation? If they had a relationship with ordinary citizens, do you believe they will come out to make such demands?” he questioned.



