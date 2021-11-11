John Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo over Aflao Chief's E-block saga

John Mahama says the president shabbily tackled the issue of the E-Block in Aflao

• John Mahama just completed his Thank You tour

• The former president says there is hope for the future



• John Mahama says the government is being hypocritical



John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe at the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, over his response to a request made by the Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area, for the completion of work on the E-Block in his jurisdiction.



Torgbui Amenya Fiti V is said to have sent an appeal to the government, through the Minister of Education, for works on the E-Block in his area to be completed so that his people can get a chance to be educated through them.



When asked what how his government was handling projects started under previous administrations, President Akufo-Addo said, during an interview that if Torgbui Fiti V is so desperate, he could go ahead to complete the work himself.

This comment from the president however received a lot of widespread condemnation, with many calling on him to apologize to the chief.



Speaking on the subject matter for the first time since the president made the comments on October 21, 2021, the former president, John Dramani Mahama, explained that there is the need for all to be accorded with the needed respect.



Speaking at an event to mark the end of his Thank You Tour of the country, John Mahama took a subtle, yet well-aimed jab at the incumbent president for what he described as his shabby treatment of a request from a chief.



“Let’s accord due respect to all citizens including chiefs from all regions so that a legitimate request by a chief to a minister to complete and operationalize a senior high school in his traditional area, started under the previous administration, will not be treated as shabbily as was treated by this president,” he said.



He also explained that it is hypocritical for the government to make a U-turn on its decision to make more room for people looking to get law education at the Ghana Law School.

“A future where state institutions will not astronomically decrease admissions to the Ghana Law School in an election year because John Mahama and the NDC promised to expand access to professional legal education, only to turn around a year after the elections to deny access to many more students – 499, including those deemed to have passed the entrance examinations,” he said.



