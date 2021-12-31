John Mahama loses brother

John Mahama has just lost one of his brothers

Ghana's former president, John Dramani Mahama, has lost one of his brothers, Emmanuel Adam Mahama.

According to a statement by Special Aide to the former president, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, his death occurred on December 31, 2021.



"With deep sorrow we announce the death of Emmanuel Adam Mahama, a brother of HE John Dramani Mahama, on Friday 31st December 2021 after a period of illness.



"The family will announce plans for his burial and funeral in due course," the statement said.

Very little is however known of this brother of the former president, John Mahama.



