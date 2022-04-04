John Mahama meets NDC- USA Chapter as Ghanaians in USA calls for his come back

John Mahama speaking to Ghanaians in USA

The National Democratic Congress Chapter in the United States of America (NDC-USA), led by the hardworking Chairman Maame Aba Dadzie, threw a rapturous welcome for H.E. John Dramani Mahama, the former President of the Republic of Ghana and flagbearer of the NDC during election 2020.

Among his entourage was Hon. Dr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo-National Chairman, Hon. Seth Terkper, former Finance Minister, Cdr George Opera-Addo Esq- National youth organizer, Hon. Alex Segbefia-Director of International Relations Directorate, Dr. Callistus Mahama, and other senior party executives on the grounds of Bentley University, Adamian Academic Center.



President Dramani Mahama and his entourage also met with the President of Bentley University, Dr. LaBrent Chrite, and his cabinet members while touring their trade center. The historic encounter was on the sidelines of the former president's key note address at the annual Africa Business Conference organized by the Harvard Business School.



In his address to the party faithful, President Dramani Mahama touched on his concerns about the judicial decay engulfing the country under the current administration with the many lopsided rulings by the Supreme Court. He further suggested a critical need for the Supreme Court Chief Justice to do a thorough judicial review to turn the unfortunate tide. H.E also touched on the imploding economy that he attributed to the current administration's irresponsible and reckless borrowing spree and management style.



Among the areas he cited was how the government collateralized Getfund, a situation the younger generation will have to live with and bear the financial implications. Former President John Dramani Mahama expressed his dissatisfaction with the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo - Bawumia led government. He noted that the current government had abandoned the projects his administration embarked on before the change of government. "This current government has abandoned the projects my administration started before the change of the government. They have mismanaged the economy, and we are all aware that the dollar has exposed their incompetence as a government".



In answering questions from a New Yorker about why he appears to be so quiet about insults by some Ghanaians, especially Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, although his government has done better in managing the economy of Ghana than almost all his predecessors. Former President John Dramani Mahama smiled and cited two age-old proverbs that,



1.You don't wrestle with a pig, for you would only get dirty with mud.

2.If a madman takes your clothes while you bath and you go after him, no one would be able to tell the difference between the two of you.



In wrapping up, he urged unity among the party faithful and the need for a collective effort in rescuing Ghana in 2024 from the current abysmal NPP government.



The leadership of NDC-USA led by Chairman Madam Maame Aba Dadzie thanked President John Dramani Mahama and the delegation for honoring the chapter with their visit. She pledged to strengthen the pillars further and enhance the party's growth in the United States in preparation for the general elections in 2024.



The event was well attended by NDC USA branch memberships from Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Washington DC Metro, Virginia, Maryland, Kentucky, Ohio, Indianapolis, Chicago, Minnesota, Atlanta, North Carolina, Florida, California, Arizona, Tennessee, Texas, and Alabama. The event concluded with a standing ovation amidst drumming and cheers for the former President.



The party faithful are calling on President John Dramani Mahama to lead the party back to power in 2024 to save our dear country Ghana from the untold hardship this current government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-Bawumia is imposing on the lives of the friends and families in the country.