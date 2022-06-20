John Mahama pays 2-day visit to Northern region

John Dramani Mahama visits Northern region

Former President John Dramani Mahama over the weekend paid a two-day visit to the Northern Region, where joined the climax of the 26th annual Quranic recitation of Sheikh Lukman Bamba as the Special Guest.

The NDC 2020 Presidential candidate was accompanied by the party’s General Secretary, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah; Former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah; Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu; NDC MPs from the Region, party executives and some former appointees.



The former president, who was mobbed by scores who heard about his visit also honored an invitation from the Assemblies of God church in Tamale to witness the induction service of a newly elected Northwest regional Superintendent.



During his visit, Mr. Mahama also called on Chief Kasullana at his Palace in Kasulyili in the Tolon District to commiserate with him for the loss of his wife. He also paid a courtesy calls on the Tolon Naa and the Woribogu Lana respectively.



John Mahama also visited the family of the Minority Leader, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu who lost his brother in May this year.

A brief statement signed by Alhassan Abdul-Mumin on behalf of the party’s Regional Communications Bureau, thanked H. E John Dramani Mahama and his entourage for the visit and also extend our gratitude to party faithful and the general public for the warm reception accorded the former President.











