3
Menu
News

John Mahama's aide sends congratulatory message to Bridget Otoo on her marriage

Joyce Bawah Mogtari Ndggn.png Joyce Bawah Mogtari sends wellwishes to Bridget Otoo

Sun, 14 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has offered special prayers for broadcaster, Bridget Otoo, who got married on Saturday, August 13 in a private ceremony.

Bridget and her husband, Dr Evans Ago Tetteh have received well wishes from friends, colleagues and fans across social media platforms following the announcement of their union.

Joyce Bawah, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a tweet shared a photo of the couple and prayed for the bride whom she described as a sister.

"⁦Bee… my Sister and friend got hitched today! May the good Lord bless this union! Congratulations to you and Ago Tetteh, buddy best wishes."

Also, the former chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei has sent her well wishes to Bridget.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, she wrote: "Congratulations my very dear @Bridget_Otoo. Wishing you both lots of happiness and joy in the years ahead. Plenty love."





OPD/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Allotey Jacobs reacts to Hopeson Adorye's comments at Alan's health walk
NPP's JFK sacks Hopeson Adorye from his team
Hopeson Adorye attacks Bawumia camp as he 'runs' away from tribalistic comments
My husband can't cook - Bridget Otoo
Why this new video from Office of Special Prosecutor should get corrupt officials scared
What wrong did I do to NDC? – Kwame Sefa Kayi tackles Asiedu Nketia over Kokrokoo boycott
Heated exchange as Nhyiaeso MP clashes with campaign team member on live radio
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
‘You cannot run an economy by propaganda’ – Dr. Kofi Amoah 'agrees' with Bawumia