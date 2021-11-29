John Mahama turns 63 today

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

The 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is 63 years today.



The former president was born on November 29, 1958, in Damango to a politically active family.



His father, Emmanuel Adama Mahama, served as a Member of Parliament as well as a regional commissioner in the government of Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah.



Wife of the former president, Lordina Mahama, has taken to social to celebrate her husband on the occasion of his birthday.

According to her, being the former president’s wife has been an incredible blessing to her.



“You have always made me proud as your wife. I thank God for your life and new age. Being your wife has been an incredible blessing to me. Our children and I pray that the Good Lord will continue to fill your heart with his presence and everlasting love. Happy 63rd, my love,” she said in a tweet on Monday November 29, 2021.





John Dramani is expected to seek re-election in 2024 to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration having failed to do so in 2020.He recently handed over a fully renovated dormitory block to his alma mater, Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale on Friday, November 26, 2021.