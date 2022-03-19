John Mahama urges govt to stop US$50 compulsory PCR test for travellers

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on government to review the procedures and protocols on PCR testing and COVID regulations at the Kotoka International Airport(KIA).



According to him, it is unfair to force Ghanaians to pay as much as £90 to a foreign clinic for a PCR test before they are allowed to return to Ghana.



“From my recent experience with PCR testing and COVID regulations at our airport, I think it is time for government to review the procedures and protocols. It is an inconvenience, a financial burden and actually unfair to compel our citizens, who we encouraged to take COVID-19 vaccinations, with some taking the boosters, to pay as much as £90 to a foreign clinic for a PCR test before they are allowed to board flights coming back home.” He posted on Facebook.



Sharing his experience during his recent trip to London, he expressed shock after he was informed, he would be required to take a PCR test before being allowed to board a return flight home as that was not the requirement when he was leaving for UK.

“It is a most unfortunate situation that Ghanaians who have valid vaccination certificates cannot board flights back home without a £90 PCR test, and an additional US$50 PCR test booking in Accra.”



John Mahama urged government to stop the US$50 compulsory PCR test for travellers who have been vaccinate and the demand for originating PCR tests before the same category of travellers are allowed to board flights to Ghana.



