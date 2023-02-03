John Mahama wants to reign for 8 years if he wins 2024 elections – Nana B alleges

Nana B is the National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party

Henry Nana Boakye, alias Nana B the National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party has alleged that the changes made in the leadership of the minority caucus by the National Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has the full backing of former President John Mahama and that it is part of bigger plot to extend his reign in the event he becomes president.

According to him, there are discussions within the corridors of the NDC on how to circumvent the constitution to get John Mahama to govern for eight years if wins the 2024 election.



In view of this sinister move, Nana B claims that John Mahama with alleged collusion from some members of the NEC is planting persons in key positions in parliament.



He is therefore challenging John Mahama and the NDC to come out and state publicly that he will not embark on such mission in the event that he becomes president.



“The selfishness and greediness in Mahama is that he wants to go for 8 years in the unlikely event that he wins the 2024 elections. The plan is either to amend the constitution or go to the Supreme Court interpretation of constitution on the eight-year term.



“The plan is to convince Ghanaians that the four-year terms is not enough and therefore should be extended. Mahama will come back and not be excited by a four-year mandate. This discussion is going on in the deeper circles of the NDC.

“They are finding ways and means, constituting teams on how they can make it possible for Mahama to govern for eight years. If you think I’m lying, I’m daring him to say it during his campaign that his will rule for only four years. I’m challenging Mahama to say that he will govern for just four years.



The NDC on Tuesday, January 24, made some changes to its leadership in Parliament.



Ranking Member of the Finance Committee and Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency in the Central Region, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has replaced Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu as the Minority Leader.



Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle has also replaced Ketu North MP, James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu has also replaced Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Whip.



The decision has since sparked outrage among some sections in the Party, with some NDC Members of Parliament publicly opposing the move.