John Mahama was not invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral because of Airbus scandal – Wontumi

Wontumi says the Royal Family delibrately did not invite Mr Mahama to the Queen's funeral

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Antwi Boasiako alias Wontumi, has stated that the Royal Family deliberately ignored former President John Dramani Mahama in sending out invitations for the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

According to Wontumi, the Royal Family's decision was over Mr Mahama's alleged role in the infamous Airbus Scandal in which the aircraft company was found guilty of paying bribes to government officials in various countries, including Ghana.



"The Royal Family commands respect, and they don't want to associate with scandalous persons who have gained fame through international corruption. They know who Government Official One is in the Airbus scandal, and that is the reason they didn't send an invitation to Mr. John Mahama", a report by Wontumionline.com quoted the regional party chairman.



Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, accused Mr Mahama of being the individual tagged as 'Government Official 1' by officials of the United Kingdom, which investigated the Airbus scandal.



The Queen's funeral, held on Monday, September 19, 2022, saw the attendance of various heads of state and prominent persons across the globe.

President Nana Addo DanKwa Akufo-Addo was one of the privileged few who received an invitation to the State funeral held at the Westminster Abbey on Monday.



The Queen died on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96. She died the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom, having been on the throne for 70 years.







GA/SEA